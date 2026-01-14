Seahawks' Riq Woolen: Dealing with oblique issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woolen (oblique) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks were on a bye for the NFC wild-card round, so Woolen may have picked up the injury against the 49ers in Week 18, when he logged two tackles (one solo) and one pass defense. The fourth-year pro will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round clash against San Francisco.
