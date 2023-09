Woolen (chest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Woolen exited last week's victory over the Seahawks early after suffering a chest injury. Barring a quick turnaround, he does not appear on track to suit up. With Coby Bryant (toe) already ruled out, Tre Brown and Mike Jackson would be candidates for increased snaps should Woolen indeed get ruled out.