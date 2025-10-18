Woolen (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Friday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Woolen was a full participant at practice Thursday, so it's not a great sign that he only managed a limited session Friday. Unless he's able to get back to practicing in full Saturday, he'll likely be given an injury designation for Monday's game versus the Texans. Then, even if he does take that step forward, he'll still need to clear the league's concussion protocol before getting the green light to play.