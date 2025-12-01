Woolen recorded two solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Woolen hasn't posted more than three tackles in a game since Week 3, and this was his first interception of the season. His snap counts have been slipping lately, too, as he has played less than 75 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games. The fourth-year cornerback will be difficult to trust in fantasy moving forward.