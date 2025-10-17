Woolen (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The cornerback missed Seattle's Week 6 win over Jacksonville after suffering the concussion during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay. While Woolen appears on track to play this week, he'll still need to clear the league's concussion protocol before Monday's matchup with the Texans. The fourth-year pro played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Seattle's first four games of 2025.