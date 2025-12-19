default-cbs-image
Woolen (knee) and safety Coby Bryant (knee) are getting MRIs on Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

The Seahawks won Thursday's matchup with the Rams but lost two starting defensive backs along the way. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald didn't have any update Friday morning, apart from saying that Woolen, Bryant and unnamed others are scheduled for MRIs.

