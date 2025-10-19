default-cbs-image
Woolen (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Texans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Woolen registered an FP-LP-FP practice log this past week, and his lack of an injury tag indicates that he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol heading into Monday's game. His return will mean less snaps in the secondary for Nehemiah Pritchett and Derion Kendrick.

