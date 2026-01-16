Woolen (oblique) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Woolen was limited in the first two practices of the week due to an oblique issue, but he faded an injury designation for Saturday's game after logging a full practice Thursday. The fourth-year pro ended the 2025 regular season with 41 tackles (33 solo) and 12 pass defenses (one interception) across 16 games.