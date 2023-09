Woolen (chest) has a good chance to return in Week 4 against the Giants, according to head coach Pete Carroll, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Woolen suffered the injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Lions and was forced to miss their Week 3 victory over the Panthers. His potential return would certainly be a boost for the Seattle secondary, which is still dealing with multiple injuries, and added Tre Brown to the list Sunday, who suffered a concussion during the game.