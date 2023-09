Woolen (chest) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Woolen had to exit Week 2 early with the injury. "He's pretty sore," coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. "It's going to be a pretty good recovery for him to get back." With Coby Bryant (toe) and Julian Love (hamstring) also missing practice Wednesday, the Seahawks could be severely shorthanded in Week 3 against the Panthers if none of them are able to gain clearance to play.