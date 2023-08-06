Woolen (knee) was activated from the PUP list Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Woolen suffered the injury during OTAs and needed arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee. Now healthy, Woolen will return to practice and work to build off his rookie campaign, which saw him record six interceptions and make it to the Pro Bowl.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: PUP bound•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Expected back for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Expected back in 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Undergoes minor procedure•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Makes DROY case•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Leading tackler for Seattle in win•