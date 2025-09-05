Woolen (illness) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

After popping up on Seattle's injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Woolen appears ready to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. The fourth-year corner appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks in 2024, recording 46 total tackles, 14 passes defended, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble. He's expected to start alongside Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe in Week 1.