Woolen (knee) is still not practicing in full during training camp despite coming off the PUP list Sunday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Woolen is fully recovered from an arthroscopic knee procedure done in May, but the team is opting to bring him along slowly now that he's cleared to practice. Although he's not participating in full-team drills, he is taking part in walkthroughs, but the team is still hesitant to let him test his change of direction and cutting ability when reacting to receivers. Woolen is taking the patient approach in stride saying, "I know when the time comes it will be time for me to be out there, but so far I am taking all the mental reps I can."