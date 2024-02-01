Woolen posted 53 tackles (42 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions across 16 games during the 2023 season.

After posting 16 pass breakups and six interceptions, including a pick-six, during his rookie season, Woolen took a step back in both categories as a second-year corner. Woolen's tackling was an issue this season that will need to be addressed in 2024 under a new coaching regime, but the UTSA product has flashed enough upside the past two seasons to make him a strong favorite to start next year.