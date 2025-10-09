Woolen (concussion) turned a limited practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Woolen suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, so any involvement in practice is positive. Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Woolen was seen stretching during the portion of practice open to the media, though it's unclear what else he was able to do. Even if Woolen can upgrade to a full practice session, he'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to be active in Week 6 against the Jaguars.