Woolen did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Woolen didn't appear on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that he recently came under the weather. The severity of his illness isn't clear, but Friday's practice report will provide clarity on his status for Week 1 against the 49ers on Sunday. If Woolen is unable to play, Derion Kendrick, Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Josh Jobe.