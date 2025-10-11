Woolen (concussion) has been ruled out for Seattle's game versus Jacksonville on Sunday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Woolen will miss his first game of the season after suffering a concussion in the Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before he's eligible to return to the field. The Seahawks could be without three of their top defensive backs for Sunday's matchup, as Devon Witherspoon (knee) and Julian Love (hamstring) are both listed as doubtful.