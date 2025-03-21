The Seahawks signed Cracraft to a contract Friday.

Cracraft joins Seattle's wide receiver corps after spending the last three seasons in Miami, in which span he never managed to pile up 150 receiving yards in a single year. He'll work to establish himself in a depth role with his new team, where plenty of offensive snaps figure to be up for grabs with Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling having replaced DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.