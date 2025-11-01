Ouzts was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round fullback was a full participant in practice all week and is set to make his return for the Week 9 Sunday night matchup against the Commanders. Ouzts played 60 offensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season before succumbing to an ankle injury that landed him a spot on the injured reserve. His return to the lineup makes for a positive addition to the Seahawks' run game.