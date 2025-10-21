Head coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday that Ouzts (ankle) could be activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 9 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 2, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ouzts was placed on injured reserve in late September after he sustained an ankle injury during the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Saints. Seattle is on a bye for Week 8, which gives him additional time to recover and return to practice, which would put him in position to be activated off IR ahead of Week 9. Ouzts played tight end during his collegiate career at Alabama, but the Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the intent of converting him to a full-time fullback.