The Seahawks designated Ouzts (ankle) to return from injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Ouzts missed the Seahawks' last four games due to an ankle injury that he sustained in Week 3 against the Saints. He has progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, and the rookie fifth-rounder's practice participation this week will determine whether he will be activated off IR and cleared to play against the Commanders on Sunday. Ouzts' return would boost the Seahawks' backfield blocking and impact the effectiveness of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet in the rushing attack.