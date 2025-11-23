default-cbs-image
Ouzts (elbow/personal) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Outzts was a full participant in Friday's practice after missing the first two sessions of the week due to a personal matter and elbow injury. The rookie fifth-rounder has ultimately been cleared to play Sunday, and the converted fullback will continue to give the Seahawks a blocking presence out of the backfield.

