Seahawks' Robbie Ouzts: Healthy scratch Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ouzts (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Ouzts missed four games earlier in the season due to an ankle injury, but he will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game. Brady Russell will be the lone fullback on the active roster for Week 15.
