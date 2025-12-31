Ouzts went without a target or carry while playing 14 of the Seahawks' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Ouzts was a healthy inactive for the Seahawks' Week 15 win over the Colts, but he's otherwise suited up for every contest since Seattle's Week 8 bye. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Alabama continues to work ahead of Brady Russell on offense as Seattle's top fullback, but he's been deployed almost exclusively as a blocker when he's on the field. Ouzts has yet to carry the ball and hasn't been targeted on any of the 29 routes he's ran across 182 total snaps on offense this season.