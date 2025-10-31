Seahawks' Robbie Ouzts: Practices in full again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ouzts (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The fullback was also a full participant in Wednesday's session, two days on from being designated to return from injured reserve. Ouzts is on track to play this Sunday against the Commanders after missing Seattle's last four games. The rookie started two of the Seahawks' first three contests and could provide a blocking boost to Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet upon his return.
