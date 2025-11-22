Ouzts (elbow/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Ouzts was listed as a DNP for the first two practices of the week due to both an elbow injury and for personal reasons, and while he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game, he did return for Friday's practice as a full participant. Ouzts was a tight end during his collegiate career at Alabama, but he has carved out regular playing time in the Seahawks' offense after being converted to fullback during the offseason.