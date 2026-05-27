Seahawks' Robbie Ouzts: Returns to practice

Ouzts (neck) was a full participant during Tuesday's OTAs, Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reports.

The second-year fullback from Alabama was sidelined for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl last season due to a neck injury, but his participation in Tuesday's practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Ouzts contributed on both offense and special teams during his rookie campaign, appearing in 12 regular-season games and logging 259 total snaps (203 on offense, 56 on special teams). Now fully healthy, he's expected to play a similar role during the 2026 season.