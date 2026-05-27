Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Seahawks' Robbie Ouzts: Returns to practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ouzts (neck) was a full participant during Tuesday's OTAs, Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reports.

The second-year fullback from Alabama was sidelined for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl last season due to a neck injury, but his participation in Tuesday's practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Ouzts contributed on both offense and special teams during his rookie campaign, appearing in 12 regular-season games and logging 259 total snaps (203 on offense, 56 on special teams). Now fully healthy, he's expected to play a similar role during the 2026 season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!