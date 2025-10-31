Ouzts (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The rookie fifth-round fullback was a full participant in practice all week, and head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Ouzts will play Sunday night, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Ouzts will need to be activated from injured reserve before being cleared to play Week 9, but he's set to return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Saints.