Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Ouzts injured his ankle during the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Sunday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

It's unclear when the rookie fifth-rounder suffered the injury, but with the Seahawks on short rest, it puts him in greater jeopardy of missing Thursday's NFC West clash against the Cardinals in Arizona. Ouzsts' practice participation over the coming days will be worth monitoring, and if he's not cleared to play Thursday, Brady Russell would step in as the Seahawks' top fullback.