Seahawks' Robbie Ouzts: Won't play in NFCCG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ouzts (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
Ouzts was limited in practice all week due to a neck injury, and he will not play in the NFC Championship Game after going through pregame warmups. Brady Russell will be the lone healthy fullback on the Seahawks' roster for Sunday's contest.
