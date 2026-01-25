default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ouzts (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.

Ouzts was limited in practice all week due to a neck injury, and he will not play in the NFC Championship Game after going through pregame warmups. Brady Russell will be the lone healthy fullback on the Seahawks' roster for Sunday's contest.

More News