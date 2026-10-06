Henry was signed to the Seahawks' active roster Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Henry has spent the entirety of the 2026 campaign on the practice squad with Washington so far, but he will now get a chance with Seattle's active roster. The running back will provide the team with an additional depth option behind Emanuel Wilson and George Holani while Zach Charbonnet (knee) works his way back from the PUP list and Jadarian Price (chest) is on injured reserve. Seattle also signed veteran Joe Mixon to the practice squad Monday, so there are many moving parts for the team at running back right now.