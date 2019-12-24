Play

Turbin signed with the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Turbin was expected to sign with the Seahawks, and he did just that on Tuesday. Seattle's running back situation is in flux with Turbin, Marshawn Lynch, and Travis Homer the team's only healthy ball carriers, so it remains to be seen what type of role Turbin will play in Week 17 and into the postseason.

