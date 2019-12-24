Play

Turbin is expected to sign with the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Turbin will reunite with his former team, where he rushed for 928 yards across three seasons. The 30-year-old figures to play an immediate role after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries Sunday. However, the Seahawks are still pursuing bringing back Marshawn Lynch as well, which could impact the amount of reps Turbin receives.

