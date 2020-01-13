Seahawks' Robert Turbin: No carries with Seahawks
Turbin didn't record a carry over three games -- two in the postseason -- with the Seahawks.
Turbin signed with the team after Chris Carson (hip), Rashaad Penny (knee) and C.J. Prosise (arm) were ruled out for the season, but it was Marshawn Lynch and rookie Travis Homer who led the backfield the rest of the way. The 30-year-old Turbin only played two games in 2018 with the Colts as well, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March.
