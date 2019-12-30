Play

Turbin didn't play an offensive snap in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

Turbin was brought in to add depth to a depleted Seahawks backfield, but rookie Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch were the only running backs to get any tread. This isn't surprising since Turbin hasn't played since last season when he totaled just four carries over two games with the Colts. Considering Homer and Lynch were both solid in their own right, Turbin likely will stick to special teams in the wild-card round Sunday in Philadelphia.

More News

