Seahawks' Robert Turbin: No offensive tread
Turbin didn't play an offensive snap in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
Turbin was brought in to add depth to a depleted Seahawks backfield, but rookie Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch were the only running backs to get any tread. This isn't surprising since Turbin hasn't played since last season when he totaled just four carries over two games with the Colts. Considering Homer and Lynch were both solid in their own right, Turbin likely will stick to special teams in the wild-card round Sunday in Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...