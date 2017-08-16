Play

Seahawks' Rodney Butler: Signs with Seattle

Butler signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Butler remains a long shot to make the roster given Seattle's depth at the linebacker spot, but there's still a chance he can squeak onto the roster if he performs well during the preseason. Butler hails from New Mexico and yields a nice frame for an inside linebacker.

