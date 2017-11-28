Coe was promoted to the Seahawks' active roster Tuesday.

Coe has spent time bouncing around the league since entering in 2016, spending time with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Buccaneers. After spending the preseason with the Seahawks, Coe failed to make the initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad a month ago. He'll likely fill a reserve role on defense behind starter Sheldon Richardson.