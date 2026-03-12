Thomas and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Thomas will call Seattle his home for the first time in his NFL career after spending the last four seasons with the Colts. He was a key part of the Colts' secondary in the two years after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Thomas saw less defensive snaps over the last two years and more work on special teams, and he finished the 2025 regular season with 21 tackles (14 solo) across 17 games. He'll likely see most of his snaps on special teams in Seattle but would be in line for more snaps in the secondary if one or both of Ty Okada and Julian Love were to miss time.