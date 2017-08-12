Seahawks' Ronald Powell: Clears waivers
Powell (undisclosed) reverted to the Seahwaks' injured reserve Friday after clearing waivers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Powell was impressive early in camp before going down with an undisclosed injury. The 2014 fifth-round pick will now have to wait until 2018 to compete for a role on the defense.
