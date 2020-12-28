Wilson completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown while adding nine yards and a touchdown on three carries during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Wilson was hurried early and often by one of the NFL's top defensive units as he took five sacks and struggled to connect with his pass-catchers at times. He managed to avoid turnovers, however, and contributed his second rushing touchdown of the season before throwing a TD pass to Jacob Hollister to put the game away. After a stellar start to the campaign, Wilson has been held under 250 yards in six of his last seven games and has thrown multiple touchdown passes just twice in that stretch. With the NFC West crown in hand, he will set his sights on playoff positioning in next Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.