Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Adds three touchdowns in defeat
Wilson completed 26 of 42 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 34-31 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed seven times for 86 yards and another score, but had a fumble returned for a touchdown.
Wilson's two turnovers shouldn't take away from an otherwise excellent performance, as he accounted for over 85 percent of Seattle's yards on offense while nearly leading another dramatic comeback victory. The quarterback has now thrown at least two touchdowns in five straight games, and along with adding his second rushing score of the campaign Monday, his 86 yards on the ground marked a season high. Consistently carrying the Seahawks offense, Wilson has a superb matchup against the 49ers in Week 12.
