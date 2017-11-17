Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Admits jaw injury was painful
Wilson (jaw) said he couldn't eat solid foods for a few days after last Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson also had to wear a special mouthguard and couldn't really talk, having narrowly avoided an injury that might've required doctors to wire his jaw shut. Of course, the bigger story here is the NFL's investigation of the Seahawks for violating the concussion protocol in the aftermath of the hit that caused the jaw injury. There still hasn't been any report of concussion symptoms, which ultimately could work in the team's favor. In any case, Wilson surely appreciates the long layoff between games as he prepares for Monday Night Football matchup with the Falcons. He was a full participant at Thursday's practice and should be fine Monday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Team violated concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Clears concussion test•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Puts offense on shoulders Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for two scores Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Lights up Houston in dramatic fashion•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for three scores in win•
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...