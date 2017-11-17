Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Admits jaw injury was painful

Wilson (jaw) said he couldn't eat solid foods for a few days after last Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson also had to wear a special mouthguard and couldn't really talk, having narrowly avoided an injury that might've required doctors to wire his jaw shut. Of course, the bigger story here is the NFL's investigation of the Seahawks for violating the concussion protocol in the aftermath of the hit that caused the jaw injury. There still hasn't been any report of concussion symptoms, which ultimately could work in the team's favor. In any case, Wilson surely appreciates the long layoff between games as he prepares for Monday Night Football matchup with the Falcons. He was a full participant at Thursday's practice and should be fine Monday.