Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Airs it out against Chiefs
Wilson completed 13 of 19 passes for 200 yards and a score in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs. He also added four yards rushing during the contest.
Playing into the third quarter, five of Wilson's 13 completions went for 20 or more yards. Wilson has now averaged more than 10 yards per attempt in all three of Seattle's preseason contests. Wilson's legs always make him a worthy fantasy starter, but Wilson really left his mark while airing it out deep in 2015 - tallying 34 passing touchdowns while posting a career high 8.3 yards per attempt. If the Seahawks toss it down the field during the season the way they have in the preseason, Wilson could be primed for a rebound season.
