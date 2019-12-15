Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Back on track with win
Wilson completed 20 of 26 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.
After throwing an interception in four straight games and rounding out at 7.3 yards per attempt in that stretch, Wilson produced a clean performance against the Panthers, registering 11.0 YPA and completing 76.9 percent of his passes -- his highest marks since Week 5. Wilson rediscovered his chemistry with Tyler Lockett as well, connecting with the wideout eight times for 120 yards and a score, and he spread the ball out to seven other receivers. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable about deploying Wilson in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who sport a league-worst 294.2 passing yards allowed per game.
