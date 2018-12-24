Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Beats Chiefs to clinch playoffs
Wilson completed 18 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs. He also rushed eight times for 57 yards.
Wilson marched the Seahawks down the field on their opening drive, setting up a four-yard touchdown run by Chris Carson. He later took a four-point lead into halftime and came out firing in the second half, piling up points on four of five drives. His most impressive feat was the final offensive drive, when he threw deep passes to both Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin, leading to Chris Carson's game-sealing rushing score. The Seahawks ability to find the paydirt while the Chiefs settled for field goals was the difference in this contest. Wilson now has a career-high 34 passing touchdowns and will head to the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven-year career.
