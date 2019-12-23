Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Becomes Seattle's all-time leading passer

Wilson completed 16 of 31 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Considering the Cardinals entered the contest with the worst-ranked pass defense in the league, it was an uncharacteristic performance for Wilson that likely cost fantasy owners championships. Despite targeting Tyler Lockett eight times, the two connected just once for 12 yards, and Wilson didn't complete more than one pass to any wide receiver. However, Wilson walks away from this game with his name etched in Seahawks' history, passing Matt Hasselback and becoming the team's all-time leading passer with 29,501 yards. Furthermore, the Seahawks are still in control of their destiny in the NFC West, as they'll clinch the division with a win at home over the 49ers in Week 17.