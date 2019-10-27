Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Bounces back to defeat Falcons
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.
Wilson and the Seahawks got pushed around by the Ravens in Week 7, but they rebounded well. Their offense was buzzing in the first half, as it scored on all but one drive to take a 24-0 lead into halftime. Wilson was responsible for two of those touchdowns, as he found D.K. Metcalf in the end zone twice for scores of four and two yards. Things died down for the Seahawks in the second half, but they afforded themselves enough of a cushion to hold on. Wilson got back on track with elite efficiency, posting a 70.0 completion percentage and 9.1 YPA. He'll look to keep it up against the Buccaneers' weak secondary in Week 9.
