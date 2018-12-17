Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Can't clinch playoffs
Wilson completed 23 of 31 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers.
A win here and the Seahawks would lock up a playoff spot despite an 0-2 start to the season. Wilson tossed a touchdown to Doug Baldwin during the team's opening drive and threw another one to him at the end of the first half. The passing game slowed down in the second half as Wilson completed 11 of 15 for just 87 yards (5.8 YPA) while losing 20 yards on three sacks. Despite the struggles, the Seahawks had a chance for redemption in overtime but couldn't manage a first down, and the 49ers won with a field goal on the following drive. Wilson and the Seahawks will host Kansas City in Week 16 on Sunday Night Football.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Career-low 72 passing yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses four touchdowns in blowout•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Powers game-winning drive•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads squad over Packers•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Nearly takes down Rams•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15