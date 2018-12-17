Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Can't clinch playoffs

Wilson completed 23 of 31 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers.

A win here and the Seahawks would lock up a playoff spot despite an 0-2 start to the season. Wilson tossed a touchdown to Doug Baldwin during the team's opening drive and threw another one to him at the end of the first half. The passing game slowed down in the second half as Wilson completed 11 of 15 for just 87 yards (5.8 YPA) while losing 20 yards on three sacks. Despite the struggles, the Seahawks had a chance for redemption in overtime but couldn't manage a first down, and the 49ers won with a field goal on the following drive. Wilson and the Seahawks will host Kansas City in Week 16 on Sunday Night Football.