Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Captures division lead with MNF win

Wilson completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

If the Seahawks didn't pull off the comeback, Wilson may have been haunted by the pick-six he threw in the second quarter, as Wilson knocked a batted ball straight to Vikings linebacker Erik Harris, who housed it for six. However, Wilson bounced back in MVP fashion, leading five straight scoring drives and totaling 27 points in the second half. The Seahawks have won five consecutive games to get to 10-2 and take the NFC West lead. They have Week 14 matchup against the Rams looming.