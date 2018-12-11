Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Career-low 72 passing yards
Wilson completed 10 of 20 passes for a career-low 72 yards and an interception in Monday's 21-7 win over the Vikings. He also rushed seven times for 61 yards.
The game was determined by strong defensive efforts on both sides, and Wilson simply couldn't get anything going through the air. In four red-zone trips, Wilson missed on all three pass attempts, was sacked twice and threw an interception on a play that started on the one-yard line. Despite the troubles, his 40-yard run late in the fourth quarter set up a Chris Carson touchdown which ended up as the game winner. Wilson is set up for a palate cleanser Week 15 against the 49ers, who he threw four scores against last week.
